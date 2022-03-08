Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Boil water notice lifted for Marshall

The City of Marshall issued a boil water notice Friday after a contractor broke a water main....
The City of Marshall issued a boil water notice Friday after a contractor broke a water main. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - After a water main broke on Friday, March 4, officials say the boil water notice is now lifted and water is safe for consumption.

The break occurred on the corner of Alvin Street and South Carter. Pumps at the water plant had to be shut down and a boil water notice was issued. Many residents also reported having low water pressure, and even no water at all.

A microbiological sample was collected from representative locations and were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.

RELATED
Water bottles available for Marshall residents following water main break
Marshall residents to experience low pressure, no water due to valve repairs

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a 19-year-old man was shot dead the afternoon of March 7, 2022, in...
Man shot dead in Anderson Island Park identified
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish mini van...
Teenager not seen since getting into minivan

Latest News

FULL INTERVIEW: Jeff Ex recounts escape from Ukraine
FULL INTERVIEW: Jeff Ex recounts escape from Ukraine
Texarkana’s Habitat for Humanity to assist senior citizens with home improvement
"These are new tents being assembled to accommodate more expected refugees. We saw them...
American in Ukraine endeavors to get himself, his girlfriend and her family to safety
2nd year health students honored in white coat ceremony
2nd year health students honored in white coat ceremony