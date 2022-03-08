Boil water notice lifted for Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - After a water main broke on Friday, March 4, officials say the boil water notice is now lifted and water is safe for consumption.

The break occurred on the corner of Alvin Street and South Carter. Pumps at the water plant had to be shut down and a boil water notice was issued. Many residents also reported having low water pressure, and even no water at all.

A microbiological sample was collected from representative locations and were analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.

