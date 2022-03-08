American in Ukraine endeavors to get himself, his girlfriend and her family to safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An American has been living in Ukraine for three years teaching English.

But since the Russian invasion began, Jeff Ex and his girlfriend and her family have been endeavoring to escape from Dnipro to Krakow, Poland.

Today, he spoke with KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis and his cousin Rabbi Dr. Jana L. De Benedetti about their quest to find safety.

“Our journey has been not an easy one, but I think there are a lot of people who have had a more difficult time than we have.”

De Benedetti, rabbi of B’nai Zion Congregation in Shreveport, has been documenting Ex’s journey on her website.

