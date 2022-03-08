Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
American in Ukraine endeavors to get himself, his girlfriend and her family to safety

“Our journey has been not an easy one ...”
"These are new tents being assembled to accommodate more expected refugees. We saw them building them this afternoon when we went to the Laundromat to clean our clothes. We were down to one pair of clean stuff," Jeff Ex said.(Source: Jeff Ex)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An American has been living in Ukraine for three years teaching English.

But since the Russian invasion began, Jeff Ex and his girlfriend and her family have been endeavoring to escape from Dnipro to Krakow, Poland.

Today, he spoke with KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis and his cousin Rabbi Dr. Jana L. De Benedetti about their quest to find safety.

“Our journey has been not an easy one, but I think there are a lot of people who have had a more difficult time than we have.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Jeff Ex, an American in Ukraine, talks with KSLA News 12′s Tayler Davis and his cousin Rabbi Dr. Jana L. De Benedetti

De Benedetti, rabbi of B’nai Zion Congregation in Shreveport, has been documenting Ex’s journey on her website.

