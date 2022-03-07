Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Skyrocketing gasoline, diesel prices affecting small businesses as well as motorists

“If we have to, we’ll change our prices”
Skyrocketing gas prices are impacting small businesses such as lawn services, florists and...
Skyrocketing gas prices are impacting small businesses such as lawn services, florists and other delivery services.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Gasoline prices are nearly reaching heights not seen since 2008, according to AAA data.

The pain at the pump is not exclusive to consumers; businesses also are shelling out more money to keep running.

Sean Mastin, who owns Green Lord’s Specialty Lawn Service, says it now costs his business up to $1,500 per week per vehicle.

“We mostly use diesel in most of our trucks and regular unleaded gas in our Weed Eaters, blowers, mowers,” he explained. “It’s definitely scary.”

The current national average prices for gas, according to AAA, are $4.065 a gallon for regular unleaded and $4.614 for diesel.

Now business owners are faced with this question: At what point do we raise our own prices?

“If we have to, we’ll change our prices,” Mastin said.

WATCH: Bald Eagle takes a swim in Bayou Castine
Gas prices in Shreveport rose by nearly 50¢ over the past week, GasBuddy reports
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
