She flew to Hawaii from Kyiv for a funeral. A day later, Russia’s invasion began.

She hasn't returned to Ukraine and is now drumming up community help for refugees.
By Rick Daysog and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Alena Zhura and her 6-year-old daughter traveled from her hometown of Kyiv to Hawaii last month for her ex-husband Jensen Wakayama’s funeral.

The day after Wakayama’s services, Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I just started crying immediately because I realized what it means and what was going to happen next - and how much pain and destruction,” Zhura said. “I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep ... I sent all the money I had on my credit card to the Ukrainian military.”

She told Hawaii News Now her father is still in Kyiv, and many of her friends are volunteering with the war effort by feeding the Ukrainian military and helping others escape the country.

She initially planned to fly back to Poland near the Ukrainian border later this month so she could help refugees who fled her country.

But Zhura, who worked for a real estate company in Kyiv, now believes she can help more by being in Hawaii and raising money for humanitarian purposes.

She said she hopes to work with Ukrainian nationals, local elected officials and Hawaii businesses to that end.

Hawaii residents can help by donating money for food, clothing and medical supplies, she said.

“They’re hungry and scared so there are children who need medical care,” she said.

Zhura added that she still hopes to return to Kyiv soon to help rebuild her country.

