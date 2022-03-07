Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

School lunch supervisor saves choking fifth-grader in Missouri

By Caroline Hecker and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A Wentzville lunch room supervisor is being called a hero after saving a student who was choking in January.

Danielle Eichmeyer, who has worked at Heritage Intermediate School in the Wentzville School District for 26 years, jumped into action when she saw fifth-grader Shelby Ashen choking during her lunch period, KMOV reported.

“I was eating a Lunchable. It had a cracker and cheese, double cheese, so I was eating, and I swallowed it whole,” Shelby said. “It felt like it got stuck [around here], and I tried to get my mom’s attention.”

Shelby’s mom, who also works in the cafeteria, began hitting her daughter in the back in an attempt to dislodge the food.

That’s when Danielle Eichmeyer realized what was happening.

“I happened to notice that her mom was slapping her on the back, and the other kids were looking very panicked so I was like, something is wrong,” said Eichmeyer.

Eichmeyer made her way to Shelby and began using the Heimlich maneuver.

“I looked back and I saw Mrs. Eichmeyer swimming through the kids and she put her hand on my stomach and pushed really hard,” Shelby said.

Eichmeyer said after the first several attempts didn’t work, she repositioned Shelby over her knee, eventually dislodging the cheese and cracker she had swallowed.

“It took three times and it came up, and I just feel so grateful that she was there and helped me,” the fifth-grader said.

Amazingly, it isn’t the first time Eichmeyer has saved a student in the lunchroom. In 2014, she successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fourth-grade boy.

“When we’re doing the training, I said, I’ll never remember this, I’ll never remember this,” she said. “But he walked up to me and was doing this [motioning to his neck] and I said, ‘Are you choking?’ and he said, ‘Yeah.’ It was like I was trained and it stayed.”

Eichmeyer, who said she takes part in first-aid training every year, said she never thought she’d need to use the Heimlich maneuver on a student, let alone twice in eight years.

“When I heard she did it before I’m like, Mrs. Eichmeyer is the best teacher, and I’m pretty sure that kid is grateful for her,” Shelby said.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a 19-year-old man was shot dead the afternoon of March 7, 2022, in...
Man shot dead in Anderson Island Park identified
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish mini van...
Teenager not seen since getting into minivan

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury set in trial of 4 charged in Michigan governor plot
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
McDonald’s, Starbucks, GE pull out of Russia over war
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
Biden seeking more health care for vets exposed to burn pits
First responders gather with JoJo Scrivner, after they paraded home her stolen go-cart to her....
‘Parade of kindness’: Greenwood police chief honored for returning stolen go-cart to 5-year-old with cancer
Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia