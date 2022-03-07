Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a 19-year-old man was shot dead the afternoon of March 7, 2022, in...
Man shot dead in Anderson Island Park identified
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Toledo Bend drowning victim identified
Multiple locations of the Lansdell Family Clinic in Arkansas were raided by the DEA on May 18,...
Federal grand jury indicts 3 pharmacists, 5 nurse practitioners 10 months after clinic raids
David Gullatt
Lincoln school board president, fmr. LA Tech dean arrested on obscenity, meth charges
Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish mini van...
Teenager not seen since getting into minivan

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury set in trial of 4 charged in Michigan governor plot
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
McDonald’s, Starbucks, GE pull out of Russia over war
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
Biden seeking more health care for vets exposed to burn pits
First responders gather with JoJo Scrivner, after they paraded home her stolen go-cart to her....
‘Parade of kindness’: Greenwood police chief honored for returning stolen go-cart to 5-year-old with cancer
Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia