Rain is moving out, as cooler weather moves in

(KSLA) - The rain is moving out and we should be mostly dry for the remainder of your Monday. Temperatures though will be getting much cooler and will struggle to warm up over the next couple days.

Heading out the door this morning, you may need your umbrella for a brief while. There will be a couple lingering showers around the ArkLaTex, but the main line of storm will have passed. The severe threat will also be long gone. It will remain cloudy for most of the viewing area. If we are to see any sunshine today it will be near the I-30 corridor. Temperatures will be a big story today. After setting a record high Sunday in the 80s, we will only warm up to the 50s Monday. Therefore, you will need your jacket as you head outside today.

Overnight, the clouds will build back up some more but we will be nice and dry. Temperatures will be cooling back to the mid to upper 30s so it will be cold.

Tuesday will start off with mostly dry conditions but rain will be pushing its way back. I have a 50% chance of rain for the day. I would take the umbrella with you. The showers and maybe a couple storms will be in the late morning and early afternoon before moving on to the east and outside of the ArkLaTex. Due to the rain and lack of sunshine, temperatures will also remain quite chilly throughout the day. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday will have a few passing clouds, but I do not expect any rain. The weather will be improving throughout the day. There should be more sunshine and that will help out with the temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 60s. This is still below average for early March, but we’re heading in the right direction.

Thursday should be the prettiest day of the week! There will be lots of sunshine with not a single drop of rain! Temperatures will also be moving on up to the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon. Now this is the kind of weather I like!

Now this nice weather will not stick around for long. Friday I am tracking another cold front to sweep its way through the viewing area and will bring some more rain. As of now, I have a 30% chance for a few showers and maybe a couple storms. The severe threat looks pretty low too, but I will be watching this closely. Keep up with the KSLA First Alert Weather team for the latest updates. Temperatures will also be on their way back down. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Saturday will go back to being nice and pretty, but it will be chilly! Already it will start off with temperatures near the freezing mark if not below. Then it will only warm up to the lower 50s in the afternoon. I think this is Winter’s final push before Spring officially takes over. At least it will be sunny with no chance of rain.

Sunday will also be nice and sunny. There not be any rain either. Temperatures will rebound nicely to get up to the mid 60s after starting off near freezing again. It should be a very beautiful weekend! This weekend we also Spring Forward. So, yes, we do lose an hour of sleep Saturday night, but we will then have later sunsets. Sunset Sunday evening will be close to 7:30!

Have a great week and stay warm for the next couple days!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.