New Orleans’ gas prices jumped nearly 54 cents per gallon in last week, survey shows

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in New Orleans shot up nearly 54 cents over the past week to $3.88, according to a price survey released Monday (March 7) by fuel-monitoring website GasBuddy.com.

The survey of 415 gas stations in the city found a weekly increase of 53.7 cents per gallon, in the first major jump since Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 unsettled the global petroleum markets.

The New Orleans price spike last week exceeded the national average in the United States, where prices climbed an average of 46.5 cents to $4.06 per gallon. Gas prices across Louisiana rose 51 cents to $3.86 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, warned that oil prices have jumped to their highest mark since 2008, and that this is only the beginning of soaring fuel costs for American motorists.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week,” De Haan said. “Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per gallon. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon, with more stations charging $6 and beyond.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer (Russia) under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

