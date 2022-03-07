Getting Answers
Natchitoches Police investigate shooting on University Parkway

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a shooting happened Friday evening on University Parkway.

NPD said they responded to a shooting on March 4 around 6:37 p.m. around the 3000 block of University Parkway. NPSO and the University Police Department also responded to the area. Officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunfire wounds. The victim was airlifted to a Rapides Parish hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

According to witnesses, one person was nearly hit by a car in a business parking lot. Both people involved started an argument that led to a physical altercation inside the store and in the parking lot. Shortly after, one person went to his vehicle and took out a firearm. Both people exchanged gunfire at this point.

Natchitoches Police are still investigating.

If you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

