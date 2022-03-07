More rain for Tuesday and another cold front Friday

(KSLA) - Happy Monday everyone! We had a wet start early this morning, but this evening is looking much drier and fairly cool as the cold front exits our region. More rain is on the way for Tuesday and later this week as another cold front moves in Friday.

Tuesday morning: bundle up once again! A very chilly start with mostly cloudy skies are back as temperatures begin in the 30s and 40s. We’ll have another chance for rain in the morning through the early evening hours. Beginning of the day, showers look to mostly hang out in our southern parishes and move northwards near the I-30 corridor during the afternoon. Scattered light to heavy downpours are possible, but showers diminish during the evening hours. Highs on Tuesday are in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will have a few passing clouds, but I do not expect any rain. The weather will be improving throughout the day. There should be more sunshine and that will help out with the temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday may be the best day of the week if you want the sunshine and 70s back! There will be lots of sunshine with not a single drop of rain! Temperatures will also be moving on up to the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon.

Sunny dry weather will be short-lived because Friday we’ll be tracking another cold front to sweep its way through the viewing area and will bring some more rain. As of now, I have a 30% chance for a few showers and maybe a couple storms. The severe threat looks pretty low too, but I will be watching this closely. Keep up with the KSLA First Alert Weather team for the latest updates. Temperatures will also be on their way back down. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Have a great work week!

