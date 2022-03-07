Getting Answers
Male shot dead in Anderson Island Park

Witnesses report seeing 2 males — one in a red jacket, the other in a blue jacket — run away
Police investigate after a 19-year-old man was shot dead the afternoon of March 7, 2022, in Shreveport's Anderson Island Park.
Police investigate after a 19-year-old man was shot dead the afternoon of March 7, 2022, in Shreveport's Anderson Island Park.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 19-year-old man has been shot dead in a Shreveport park.

The victim was shot five times, including at least once in his side, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.

He was found on a basketball court at Anderson Island Park.

Witnesses reported seeing two males — one wearing a red jacket, the other wearing a blue jacket — running from the scene after the shooting, she added. They might have gotten into a white sedan.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened about 1:54 p.m. Monday, March 7.

That’s when five Shreveport Fire Department medic units were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 2700 block of Wendy Lane.

A minute later, at least eight police units initially responded to the scene on Wendy Lane between East Washington Street and Oden Street. That number later grew to at least a dozen.

Police now are asking residents and businesses to check their surveillance cameras for any video that might aid their investigation.

Authorities also urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A Caddo coroner's office van sits on a parking lot at Anderson Island Park, where a 19-year-old died after he was shot five times on the afternoon of March 7, 2022.(Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)

