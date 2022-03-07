Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Judge denies bail to UFC champion charged in shooting

This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.(San Jose Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A judge in California denied bail Monday to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last week after he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile (18-kilometer) high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.

Velasquez, 39, fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, told reporters outside the court that he plans on vindicating his client and getting him back with his family, the Mercury News reported.

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a 19-year-old man was shot dead the afternoon of March 7, 2022, in...
Male shot dead in Anderson Island Park
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves
Dispatchers got the call just after 3 p.m. regarding a single vehicle crash on La. Highway 5...
Shreveport woman dead following DeSoto Parish crash
Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish mini van...
Teenager not seen since getting into minivan
MGN Online
Two SFD firefighters injured in Saturday night fire

Latest News

Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
FILE - Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference about the "Emmett Till...
Congress passes Emmett Till bill to make lynching hate crime
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill
FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets