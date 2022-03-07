As COVID declines, wedding dates are being booked

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bridal shows like the one Sunday over at White Oak Estates and Gardens have been dismal over the last two years because of COVID. But the decline in cases had things getting back to normal.

“This year, we’re full force and we’ve got lovely brides and future grooms coming out, 200-300 people all day,” said Ryan Diez, general manager of White Oak.

Brides and grooms-to-be got to sample different menu items while vendors for other wedding services were there as well, all eager to get things rolling in full swing.

“We’ve been very fortunate that it’s turned around and come back real quick also. It’s nice meeting all the people, show them the cars in person. Which is better than over the internet. A picture a picture but when they can see it in person and tell us what they need it’s even better,” said Bruce Chittom with Capitol Classic Cars.

But there’s still some roadblocks getting in the way of planning a wedding.

“Shipping has wreaked havoc on everybody’s business but particularly ours. Pre-COVID, there were times you could order a dress and it may be in in two months. Where now it may take five months to get here. So, it all depends on what’s available at the time, but we have definitely felt the pinch of the shipping,” said Peggy Amond, a styling consultant with Ashley Rene Bridal.

Placing orders far in advance may be a burden, but in the grand scheme of things this is all just a small price to pay for a bride to have her special day.

“It feels really good just because it’s been so long that we’ve been in this like COVID pandemic thing, so it feels really good to just have something normal happen especially on a big day like a wedding so I’m excited,” said Gabrielle Musso whose wedding day is right around the corner.

Some vendors are recommending you submit your orders for dresses and tuxedo’s at least a year in advance to avoid any shipping delays.

