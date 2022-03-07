Coroner IDs man killed in crash on U.S. 71

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the man killed in a one-vehicle crash last week on U.S. Highway 71.

He is 62-year-old Billy Dupree.

The Rodessa man was driving a Toyota Camry north on U.S. 71, when it left the roadway and crashed into several trees.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. March 1 near the Myra Myrtis Road exit.

Dupree was found dead at the scene. An autopsy was ordered.

Caddo sheriff’s investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

