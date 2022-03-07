Getting Answers
Altercation at Monroe hotel leads to shooting, sending 4 victims to hospital

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at a Monroe hotel.

Monroe PD says officers were dispatched to a shooting shortly after midnight Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022. The shooting occurred at the OYO Hotel located at the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A press release from MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall stated that officers located four victims at the scene. According to police, the victims were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation by Monroe PD revealed that a large party involving young adults and juveniles took place at the hotel. Authorities said during the party, an altercation broke out, which led to shots being fired.

The investigation of this case is ongoing, says Fendall. MPD has asked the public to contact the department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274) if anyone has more information in this case.

No other details have been provided to KNOE 8 News.

