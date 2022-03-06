Two SFD firefighters injured in Saturday night fire
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport firefighters are recovering following a fire on Saturday, March 5.
According to Shreveport Fire Department’s Clarence Reese, crews were called to extinguish a fire at two vacant homes on Linwood Avenue.
Reese went on to add that one firefighter was dealing with chest pain, and another with a back injury.
The cause of fire at either vacant home remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they come in.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.