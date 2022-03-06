Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Teenager not seen since getting into minivan

Authorities ask for help finding 14-year-old girl now missing for 2 days
Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish mini van...
Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish mini van believed to be a Honda Odyssey and being driven by a 16- to 20-year-old Asian or Hispanic male, authorities say.(Source: Hope, Ark., Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) — A Hope, Ark., teenager has not been seen since getting into a brownish minivan two days ago, police say.

They’re asking for help finding 14-year-old Hailey Cox, who last was seen about 4:40 p.m. Friday, March 4.

“Hailey was possibly wearing a plaid skirt and will most likely have on heavy make-up and jewelry,” says a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

The vehicle, believed to be a Honda Odyssey, was being driven by a 16- to 20-year-old Asian or Hispanic male, authorities said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Cox or the van to call Hope police at (870) 777-3434 or call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish minivan...
Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish minivan believed to be a Honda Odyssey and being driven by a 16- to 20-year-old Asian or Hispanic male, authorities say.(Source: Hope, Ark., Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old fatally struck by vehicle
Devin Myers, 17
Remembering 17-year-old Devin Myers
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves
Dispatchers got the call just after 3 p.m. regarding a single vehicle crash on La. Highway 5...
Shreveport woman dead following DeSoto Parish crash
Shreveport police officers take a suspect into custody hours after the shooting death of a...
17-year-old star athlete fatally shot in Queensborough; arrest made

Latest News

Water main break in Marshall.
Water bottles available for Marshall residents following water main break
Missing teenage girl last seen getting into minivan
Image Source: Brookshire Grocery Co.
Brookshire’s Grocery Company pledges to keep Russian products off shelves in support of Ukraine
drowning
1 dead, 1 injured in Toledo Bend boating incident