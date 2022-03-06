Teenager not seen since getting into minivan
Authorities ask for help finding 14-year-old girl now missing for 2 days
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) — A Hope, Ark., teenager has not been seen since getting into a brownish minivan two days ago, police say.
They’re asking for help finding 14-year-old Hailey Cox, who last was seen about 4:40 p.m. Friday, March 4.
“Hailey was possibly wearing a plaid skirt and will most likely have on heavy make-up and jewelry,” says a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
The vehicle, believed to be a Honda Odyssey, was being driven by a 16- to 20-year-old Asian or Hispanic male, authorities said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Cox or the van to call Hope police at (870) 777-3434 or call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.
