Southern Hills neighborhood to be home of new dog park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Southern Hills neighborhood broke ground on a new dog park on Friday, March, 4.

Several people attended the ceremony, along with their furry friends. The Shreveport Dog Alliance said this project has been in the works for two years.

“We’re looking at about a two acre area, it’s fenced. It’s double gated for safety. We hope to have a little small dog size in case you like that. It’s going to be attractive, decorative you know, a little bench area and some landscaping. It’s really going to add to the area,” said Director Cynthia Keith.

The name of the park will be “Dog Park South.”

