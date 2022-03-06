Getting Answers
Shreveport woman dead following DeSoto Parish crash

Impairment is not suspected in this crash. However, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.
Dispatchers got the call just after 3 p.m. regarding a single vehicle crash on La. Highway 5 near Dickson Lane in DeSoto Parish, according to LSP.
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with Louisiana State Police are working to learn more about a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday, March 5.

Dispatchers got the call just after 3 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash on La. Highway 5 near Dickson Lane in DeSoto Parish, according to LSP.

Rhonda Noyes, 57, was unrestrained.

Information collected during the initial investigation says that the driver of a compact car was traveling south on Hwy. 5. For reasons unknown, the driver of the compact car exited the roadway to the right, where he overcorrected. As a result, the car then traveled across the roadway where it entered a ditch and struck a tree, ejecting Noyes, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver of the compact car was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Noyes was sent to DeSoto Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.

Impairment is not suspected in this crash. However, routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Troopers urge motorists to always remember to buckle their seat belt, regardless of their seating position,” states a news release by LSP. Not only is it the law, but it is also the single most effective way to prevent serious injury or death if you are involved in a motor vehicle crash.”

