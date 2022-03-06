Second driver dies after Saturday’s hit-and-run crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly hit-and-run crash involving three cars early Saturday morning has claimed its second victim’s life, according to officials.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash involved a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, and an unknown vehicle. It occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 5 in the 9300 block of Airline Highway.

The Impala’s 34-year-old driver, Michelle McMillion, died on Sunday, March 6, from her injuries at a local hospital, according to BRPD.

She had been transported there after the crash with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

According to investigators’ at-scene investigation, the Impala was traveling north on Airline Highway when it was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. The impact caused the Impala to travel across the median and enter the southbound travel lanes of Airline Highway, and as a result, be struck by a Silverado that was traveling in the southbound lanes.

Police said this collision is believed to have caused the Silverado to veer off the roadway, striking a tree.

The Silverado’s driver, Tyree Williams, 29, died at the scene from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the unknown vehicle fled the scene without making any attempt to stop or render aid.

According to BRPD, the investigation remains ongoing.

Police urge anyone with any information to contact the Traffic Homicide Unit at 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

