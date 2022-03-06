The Red Bull Paper Wings contest is coming to Louisiana Tech

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Red Bull Paper Wings contest is headed to Louisiana Tech University on Mar. 15. The Red Bull Pilot Kevin Coleman, says it’s a competition that helps bring awareness to aviation and there’s going to be a winner from more than 200 universities. He says Tech students will get to take place in this huge event happening all across the country.

“Yeah, there are 204 universities, over 60 countries right now that are having these paper wings qualifiers. Two people, one from each category from Louisiana Tech will go to the national championship which will be in April in Huntsville Alabama. Then the two winners there will get a free all-expense paid trip to Salzburg, Austria where our boss’s hanger is. There are two different categories, time in the sky, so how long you can make the airplane hang in the sky, and then the distance threw,” said Kevin Coleman, Red Bull Air Bait Pilot.

Coleman says students who want to attend can go to Ruston Airport Aviation on Mar. 15 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

