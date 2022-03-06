Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

The Red Bull Paper Wings contest is coming to Louisiana Tech

Officials say it will bring awareness to the aviation industry
Officials say it will bring awareness to the aviation industry(KNOE)
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Red Bull Paper Wings contest is headed to Louisiana Tech University on Mar. 15. The Red Bull Pilot Kevin Coleman, says it’s a competition that helps bring awareness to aviation and there’s going to be a winner from more than 200 universities. He says Tech students will get to take place in this huge event happening all across the country.

“Yeah, there are 204 universities, over 60 countries right now that are having these paper wings qualifiers. Two people, one from each category from Louisiana Tech will go to the national championship which will be in April in Huntsville Alabama. Then the two winners there will get a free all-expense paid trip to Salzburg, Austria where our boss’s hanger is. There are two different categories, time in the sky, so how long you can make the airplane hang in the sky, and then the distance threw,” said Kevin Coleman, Red Bull Air Bait Pilot.

Coleman says students who want to attend can go to Ruston Airport Aviation on Mar. 15 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old fatally struck by vehicle
Devin Myers, 17
Remembering 17-year-old Devin Myers
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves
Dispatchers got the call just after 3 p.m. regarding a single vehicle crash on La. Highway 5...
Shreveport woman dead following DeSoto Parish crash
Shreveport police officers take a suspect into custody hours after the shooting death of a...
17-year-old star athlete fatally shot in Queensborough; arrest made

Latest News

Water main break in Marshall.
Water bottles available for Marshall residents following water main break
Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish mini van...
Teenager not seen since getting into minivan
Missing teenage girl last seen getting into minivan
Image Source: Brookshire Grocery Co.
Brookshire’s Grocery Company pledges to keep Russian products off shelves in support of Ukraine
drowning
1 dead, 1 injured in Toledo Bend boating incident