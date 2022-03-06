One person shot at Tinsletown Movie Theater, West Monroe police say

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

According to West Monroe police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Tinsletown Movie Theater shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Mar. 5, 2022. Police say at least one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation by West Monroe police.

