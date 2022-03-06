Getting Answers
Krewes roll again to celebrate soon-to-be teen

(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -On Saturday, March 5, a parade rolled through Shreveport to celebrate and surprise a young girl.

Trinity turns 13-years-old on Wednesday. Twilla Hearne, Trinity’s mother, says this is the most social interaction her daughter has had since learning of her brain tumor in 2020.

She says Trinity was shocked and elated to see the parade.

“She didn’t believe it. She said this was the best birthday she ever had and I’m glad. I thank the lord for giving her all these years and that the lord has kept her this long, and he’s going to keep her. I’m speaking that into existence,” said Hearne.

The Highland, Harambe and Barkus & Meoux krewes were part of the parade.

