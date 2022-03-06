Community honors Devin Myers with balloon release & vigil

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Saturday, March 5, family and friends held a vigil and balloon release for 17-year-old Devin Myers.

Myers was fatally shot near his home on Thursday. His classmates said school is not the same without him.

“I really seen him almost everyday for like four years straight. It’s going to be a different feeling. It’s going to be so different not seeing him,” said one student.

Although Devin is gone, his friends and family still hold him close to their hearts.

“He was very inspirational to me. He was very caring, he was very funny. He always kept my head up,” said Kristiuna Haynes.

Devin’s kind spirit is what’s helping others push through the pain of losing him. Many are hoping the violence will end.

“I haven’t even met this young man but I am a mom and I love all kids. It’s just not fair,” said Mary Deans.

