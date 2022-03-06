Getting Answers
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves

By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Sheriff’s Office says more than likely high winds, waves are believed to have left one man dead and another injured on Saturday afternoon.

It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in their 50s from Lake Charles were boating to the Pirates Cove area from the Texas side of Toledo Bend where the incident occurred.

One man was found clinging to a stump, and the other found later - apparently drowned.

Posted by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 5, 2022

Both were wearing “personal floatation devices.” The boat has yet to be recovered.

The survivor was taken to a Shreveport hospital by helicopter and treated for hypothermia. An autopsy will be performed on the man who apparently drowned.

The search for the men and the boat was done by wildlife agents, Sabine Parish sheriff’s deputies, and Texas Authorities and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

