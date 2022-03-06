Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

54-year-old man walking on SH 155 near Frankston struck, killed by pickup

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pickup struck and killed a 54-year-old man who had been crossing State Highway 155 near Frankston early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched out to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at about 5:20 a.m. Saturday. The incident occurred about three miles south of Frankston.

The preliminary crash report shows that Antonio Roman, 31, of Palestine, was driving a 2019 Ford F-250 pickup north on SH 155. He was in the outside lane.

“For an as of yet undetermined reason, a pedestrian was walking southbound in the northbound lanes, straddling the inside and outside lanes of SH 155,” the press release stated. “Due to heavy fog and the roadway being dark, the driver was unable to see the pedestrian and struck him with the front left of the vehicle. The driver pulled to the right shoulder and stopped.”

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas pronounced Ian Folakan, 54, of Frankston, dead at the scene, the press release stated. His body was taken to the Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.

Roman was not injured in the collision, the press release stated.

“The investigation is ongoing, and there is no other information available at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old fatally struck by vehicle
Devin Myers, 17
Remembering 17-year-old Devin Myers
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves
Dispatchers got the call just after 3 p.m. regarding a single vehicle crash on La. Highway 5...
Shreveport woman dead following DeSoto Parish crash
Shreveport police officers take a suspect into custody hours after the shooting death of a...
17-year-old star athlete fatally shot in Queensborough; arrest made

Latest News

Water main break in Marshall.
Water bottles available for Marshall residents following water main break
Hailey Cox, 14, last was seen about 4:40 p.m. March 4, 2022, getting into a brownish mini van...
Teenager not seen since getting into minivan
Missing teenage girl last seen getting into minivan
Image Source: Brookshire Grocery Co.
Brookshire’s Grocery Company pledges to keep Russian products off shelves in support of Ukraine
drowning
1 dead, 1 injured in Toledo Bend boating incident