Warm, windy weekend; rain and storms possible late Sunday

(KSLA) - Happy Sunday ArkLaTex! It’s going to be a warm and windy weekend with a few showers here and there but most areas will remain dry. Sunday night into Monday morning is when we’ll have a chance for strong to severe storms as a cold front moves into our region.

A Tornado WATCH is in place for McCurtain county, Sevier, and Howard county until 8pm this evening. A stalled front sits just outside our viewing area and some showers and storms may organize to produce severe storms. An isolated tornado or two and damaging winds can not be ruled out.

Sunday afternoon and evening, showers and storms ahead of the main line will move in for areas near I-30 and northward, however; after midnight a line of showers and storms associated with the cold front will move through as well. A few storms may become strong to severe with greater concern of damaging winds possible but isolated tornadoes cant be ruled out. This evening temperatures will be in the 80s for most areas in the ArkLaTex with still very windy conditions 10-15mph.

Overnight the showers and storms will continue to move through the ArkLaTex, but the severe threat will lessen. Not completely vanish but lessen. Early morning showers look to be present in northwest Louisiana but we’ll dry out by the afternoon.

Monday: morning temperatures will be in the 50s out the door with a warm up to the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon hours. Winds are out of the NNW tomorrow blowing around 10-15mph so it’ll indeed be yet another very windy day.

Tuesday temperatures will only warm into the mid and upper 50s once again with a mostly dry start, but futuretrack does indicate more rain mainly near the I-20 corridor and southward during the afternoon hours.

Wednesday looks much drier and with more sunshine and highs in the 60s!

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.