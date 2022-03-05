Tyler police arrest man who allegedly tried to kidnap ex, led authorities on car chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Tyler Police Department arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly tried to kidnap his estranged or ex-wife from a store on Gentry Parkway and then led law enforcement officers on a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning.

Adrian Perez, of Tyler, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on an aggravated kidnapping charge, driving while intoxicated (second offense), DWI (third offense), evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Collectively, Perez’s bond amount was set at $883,500.

Andrew Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department said TPD officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping that occurred at the Super One Foods store on West Gentry Parkway early Saturday morning. They learned that the suspect, who was later identified as Perez, used or displayed a weapon when he tried to kidnap his former significant other.

Erbaugh said he does not know the details, but the kidnapping attempt was thwarted in some way. After the alleged incident, Perez fled the scene.

Using the information from the investigation, one of the responding Tyler PD officers obtained an aggravated kidnapping arrest warrant for Perez.

Immediately, law enforcement officers, including Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers started looking for Perez. SCSO deputies went by Perez’s house out in the county, Erbaugh said, adding that the arrest was a team effort.

Eventually, another Tyler PD officer spotted Perez’s vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop. Perez allegedly fled in his vehicle. After a vehicle pursuit ensued, Perez bailed out of his vehicle and ran from officers on foot, Erbaugh said.

When the arresting officers searched Perez, they found that he had marijuana and some other type of drug, Erbaugh said. Perez also allegedly appeared to be intoxicated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.