Shreveport Artwalk returns to downtown

Shreveport Downtown Artwalk is back with new changes
By Jade Myers
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Glass, jewelry and paintings are just a few of several things the Shreveport Artwalk has to offer.

“This one, it is going to exceed every expectation that anyone has ever had about an Artwalk, just in the sheer fun, the volume. We’ve got ten different artists on Crockett Street where you can see artists exhibits, you can see presentation demonstrations,” said Liz Swaine, executive director of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority.

One of the many activities participants can do is make an item at Sanctuary Glass Studio. You can choose between twelve different items to create.

Swaine spoke on one of the purposes behind the walk.

“It’s just an opportunity to see just how amazingly creative our local artistic community is and to be a part of it. It’s fun, it’s vibrant. It’s very colorful,” she said.

If you missed Friday’s Artwalk, there will be several more throughout the year in June, September and November.

