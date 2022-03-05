Marshall residents to experience low pressure, no water due to valve repairs

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - According to the City of Marshall, most water customers will experience low pressure and/or no water until further notice.

The issue stems from inoperable or non-functioning valves on the city’s water pumps at the water plant. This will lower the water pressure and most likely result in a total loss of water.

This will allow city crews to excavate the main and begin repairing any damage.

Water main break in Marshall. (KSLA)

Residents are asked to conserve water at this time. A boil water notice is in effect. All affected residents should boil their water for two minutes before consuming.

The City of Marshall will provide an update once repairs are complete.

