Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Former McNeese football coach now part of allegations against LSU

LSU's RB coach Frank Wilson leaving LSU to take new coaching job.
LSU's RB coach Frank Wilson leaving LSU to take new coaching job.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Now in his second stint with LSU football, Associate Head Coach Frank Wilson is accused of exposing himself to a female employee during his previous time with the school, The Baton Rouge Advocate is reporting.

The incident allegedly happened during Wilson’s previous time with the Tigers - 2010 through 2015, during which time he was running backs coach and recruiting coordinator. He left LSU in 2016 to take the head coaching job at UT-San Antonio, then was head coach of McNeese State University in 2020 and 2021.

He rejoined LSU as associate head coach in December 2021.

LSU has been the subject of an ongoing lawsuit by former LSU Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis that alleges she was retaliated against for reporting sexual harassment Title IX misconduct.

Wilson was not named in the original lawsuit, but in new filings obtained by Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate this week, Lewis claims that Wilson exposed himself to her and kissed another LSU employee without her consent. Wilson is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Lewis said in the filing that she reported both incidents, but that no action was taken.

LSU released the following statement this week: “We are unaware of any prior allegations against Frank Wilson, and there is no evidence that any such allegations were ever reported to LSU officials. Further, none of these allegations were shared during the highly visible, independent Title IX review that LSU initiated last year.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old fatally struck by vehicle
Devin Myers, 17
Remembering 17-year-old Devin Myers
It took place on the Toledo Bend Reservoir. According to a Facebook post by SPSO, two men in...
Apparent drowning at Toledo Bend Reservoir; cause possibly high winds, waves
Dispatchers got the call just after 3 p.m. regarding a single vehicle crash on La. Highway 5...
Shreveport woman dead following DeSoto Parish crash
Shreveport police officers take a suspect into custody hours after the shooting death of a...
17-year-old star athlete fatally shot in Queensborough; arrest made

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Former Baylor head football coach Art Briles
Art Briles out at Grambling State days after he got hired
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU moves up to No. 6 in AP Top 25 in historic turnaround
LSU Tigers
Latest LSU baseball rankings in 4 major polls: Feb. 28
Brian Kelly is set to introduce his new coaching staff on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, Feb....
Brian Kelly introduces new LSU coaching staff