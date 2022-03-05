Water bottles available for Marshall residents following water main break

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The City of Marshall has announced that following a water main break on Friday - everyone served by the city’s water system is under a boil water notice.

On March 4, a 24″ water main broke in the 600 block of Carter Street. City crews were unable to isolate the main for repairs and were required to shut down the main water pumps at the water treatment plant, according to a news release.

After crews worked to fix the break, the water plant was able to slowly bring its systems back online.

However, due to low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). The boil water notice is for ALL RESIDENTS on the City of Marshall water system.

Water bottles will be offered starting at 1 p.m. for residents on Saturday, March 5 at the Convention Center.

TIPS FOR BOILING WATER

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

