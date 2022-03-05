Getting Answers
2-year-old fatally struck by vehicle

(WAFB)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A toddler is dead after being struck by a vehicle just before 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

The incident occurred on U.S. Hwy 371, just north of LA Hwy 802.

Officials say a 2014 Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on U.S. Hwy 371, when Gracie Dean, 2-years-old, of Shongaloo, was running on private property and entered the roadway. Dean was then hit by the truck.

A family member of Dean says they were watching her at the time and attempted to stop her before she entered the roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet was restrained and was not injured. Dean suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

Officials say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, however, routine toxicology samples have been taken and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

