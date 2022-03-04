SB 103 to provide law enforcement officers one-time bonus of $5K

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Arkansas Legislature is expected to end it’s fiscal session next week.

Arkansas Senator Jimmy Hickey of Texarkana sponsored Senate Bill 103. The bill was approved by lawmakers and will provide full-time certified city and county law enforcement officers a one-time bonus of $5,000.

“Everybody wants to do something for our law enforcement because of what they mean to us, the security they provide, just how lucky we are to have them,” said Hickey.

He paid a visit to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, March 4. Here, 28 full-time deputies stand to benefit from the legislation.

“We are fortunate in Arkansas, particularly in southwest Arkansas, to enjoy the support of the community,” said Mark Lewis, chief deputy.

Hickey said they have worked on this issue for months. Now, the employing agency will have to apply for the funds for their officers.

“Because we’re actually not going to pay it directly from the State to the officers. We are going to pay it from the State to the employing entity,” he said.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said this action will cost around $45 million in surplus money. The one-time stipends are expected to begin in July.

“We appreciate the efforts, the recognition, the sentiment for overwhelming support for law enforcement,” said Lewis.

Hickey says he expects the governor will sign SB 103 into law before the legislative session ends.

