Remembering 17-year-old Devin Myers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family is fighting through the pain of losing a teen.

Seventeen-year-old Devin Myers was gunned down on Thursday, March 4, on a street near his home.

Today, police released the name of the person wanted in connection to the homicide. He was identified as Shamichael Pearson.

Police say Myers and Pearson were involved in some king of ongoing dispute. According to authorities, Pearson approached Myers as he walked down Lillian Street and pulled out a gun. Myers tried to run, but was allegedly shot in the back by Pearson. Pearson is currently in jail on a charge of second-degree murder with a bond set at $350,000.

Devin was expected to take the court in the Raider Playoff basketball game at Huntington High School.

“I’m trying to keep the emotion under control. Once the ball goes up, I’m sure a lot of the things we talked about are going to go out the window for a couple hours, then we’ll be back trying to grieve again,” said Coach Mack Jones.

Brenda Myers, Devin’s grandmother said he was loved in the community.

“Devin wasn’t a problem child, he was a good child,” she said. “He didn’t bother nobody and he was not in no gangs.”

Brenda said his untimely death shines a light on a larger issue of violence at hand.

“We’ve been here over 15 years. We’ve never had no problems like this,” she said.

Brenda said the pain of Devin’s loss is intensified because he had such a promising future. He played both basketball and football.

“I feel the pain and I’m angry too,” she said.

Devin’s mother and brother issued a statement on Friday afternoon:

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Devin. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”

A vigil ceremony and balloon release is being held for Devin on Saturday, March 5 at 5 p.m. at Huntington High School. Attendees are encouraged to bring red, white, and black balloons.

