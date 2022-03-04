Cold front arrives late Sunday to bring rain and drop temperatures

(KSLA) - Temperatures have been very warm and above average all week. A cold front will be arriving to drop those temperatures back to normal. Plus there will be plenty of rain and storms late Sunday night.

Overnight, it will be very mild to start off your Saturday. Lows will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is due to the clouds thickening up and the slight breeze from the south. Even though we will have a lot of clouds around, I do not anticipate any rain.

This weekend will bring back the rain chances. Saturday has a low 20% for a couple light and isolated showers. I think more of the rain will be in the morning and midday. By the afternoon, it should be just cloudy and dry. There will be more clouds around with limited sunshine, but overall, still a nice day. Highs will be up near 80 degrees.

Sunday will have a little more rain. As of now I have a 40% chance of rain. Most likely, the showers and a couple storms will be in the late afternoon and evening. To narrow it down even more, the rain should be near the I-30 corridor. This is when a cold front will be trying to push through to bring the rain and eventually drop temperatures. So, during the day, I do not expect too much shower activity. As the evening arrives and it becomes dark, that’s when the rain chances will pick up. Therefore, I would not cancel any plans you may have during the day.

There is also a slight risk for severe weather around the I-30 corridor Sunday night. If we do see any severe weather, it will be due to strong winds and maybe a isolated and quick spin-up tornado. The hail threat is unlikely. We will continue to monitor the storms as they head our way. So keep checking back with us at KSLA over your weekend for the latest. If there is to be any severe weather, it will likely be when you’re sleeping, so make sure to have some way of receiving alerts to wake you up. The free KSLA First Alert Weather App is always handy.

Monday will have more rain, but mostly in the morning. As the morning wears on, the storms will weaken and should no longer be severe by midday. There will at least be rain, so you will need your umbrella as you head out the door. There is a chance the rain clears by the afternoon. However, I do not expect any sunshine. Temperatures will also be cooler and only warm up to the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry now, with only a 20% chance of rain. It all depends on if the cold front from the weekend will push all the way through the ArkLaTex, or stall out just to our south. The latest guidance shows it pushing all the way through, but it could still move back north in our direction. Hence why I still have a small rain chance. The cold front pushing farther south will also lead to the temperatures only getting up to the upper 50s Tuesday and lower 60s Wednesday. So, it will be much cooler thanks to that cold front.

Thursday may have some increasing clouds throughout the day. I do think we will stay dry however. There is another cold front that will be arriving by the end of the week which will drop temperatures again. If we see any rain, it would likely be Friday morning. We should still end the week on a cool, but dry note.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware during Sunday night’s storms!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.