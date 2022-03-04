BRPD: 24-year-old man reported missing found safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 24-year-old man previously reported missing has been found safe, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say Nassir Rahman has been located and is unharmed.

The man disappeared on Feb. 28, 2022.

Rahman was reported missing after he was last seen in the area near Lake La Dare Ave., according to authorities.

