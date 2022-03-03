Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Vandeaver elected to serve as state representative for 5th consecutive term

Texas State Capital
Texas State Capital(CNN)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - For the fifth consecutive term, Gary Vandeaver has been selected to serve as state representative for District 1 in the Texas State Legislature.

During the primary election on Tuesday, March 1, the Republican candidate garnered around 63% if the total vote. There were three candidates running for the position.

Vandeaver is a former school superintendent and serves on the Texas Legislature Public Education Committee. He says education in the state will be a major concern when legislature reconvenes.

“Obviously we will be facing some tough choices as we deal with the COVID learning loss and the teacher shortage we are facing in our public schools today. So, we definitely have some issues to take care of when we go back to Austin,” he said.

There is no Democratic candidate vying for the position. Texas District 1 includes Bowie, Cass, Lamar, Morris and Red River counties.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
The house on Seymour Road in Gaines Township.
MSP: 12 ponies, dog die from starvation after woman’s death goes unnoticed
Police say that a driver was traveling eastbound on Bert Kouns when a female pedestrian ran in...
SPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle after running into traffic
Mason Jemar Johnson, 21
BCPD: Man wanted for alleged first-degree rape of juvenile
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Deputy Ryan Stearns, 46, died Sept. 10, 2021.
Late sheriff’s deputy to be honored
Twenty-two people were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2019 for the participation in a...
Angola to transfer 602 inmates to another facility
5 Arcadia High School students admitted to hospital after taking gummies
Robinson Terrace High Rise Apartments
138 residents return to apartment complex after being evacuated due to gas leak