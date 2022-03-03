Vandeaver elected to serve as state representative for 5th consecutive term

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - For the fifth consecutive term, Gary Vandeaver has been selected to serve as state representative for District 1 in the Texas State Legislature.

During the primary election on Tuesday, March 1, the Republican candidate garnered around 63% if the total vote. There were three candidates running for the position.

Vandeaver is a former school superintendent and serves on the Texas Legislature Public Education Committee. He says education in the state will be a major concern when legislature reconvenes.

“Obviously we will be facing some tough choices as we deal with the COVID learning loss and the teacher shortage we are facing in our public schools today. So, we definitely have some issues to take care of when we go back to Austin,” he said.

There is no Democratic candidate vying for the position. Texas District 1 includes Bowie, Cass, Lamar, Morris and Red River counties.

