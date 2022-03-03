Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Trump, Scalise, top RNC members to attend retreat in New Orleans

Trump defends praise Putin even as he calls Ukrainian president 'brave' (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an appearance at a Republican National Committee event in New Orleans this weekend.

Trump will be joined by Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Julia Letlow, Kellyanne Conway, and top RNC members in one of the quarterly “retreats” from March 4-6.

Republic National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Co-Chairman Thommy Hicks, Jr. are also expected to be in attendance.

A spokesperson with Scalise’s office says details are limited at this time. It’s unknown if Trump will speak to his fans.

Trump last visited New Orleans as president to attend LSU’s 2019 national championship victory in the Superdome.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
The house on Seymour Road in Gaines Township.
MSP: 12 ponies, dog die from starvation after woman’s death goes unnoticed
Police say that a driver was traveling eastbound on Bert Kouns when a female pedestrian ran in...
SPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle after running into traffic
Mason Jemar Johnson, 21
BCPD: Man wanted for alleged first-degree rape of juvenile
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish

Latest News

Shreveport police officers take a suspect into custody hours after the shooting death of a...
17-year-old star athlete fatally shot in Queensborough; suspect taken into custody
Shreveport Councilman James Flurry
Former Shreveport councilman dies
5 Arcadia High School students admitted to hospital after taking gummies
Angola to transfer 602 inmates due to ongoing staffing shortage
Angola to transfer 602 inmates due to ongoing staffing shortage