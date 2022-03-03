Trump, Scalise, top RNC members to attend retreat in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an appearance at a Republican National Committee event in New Orleans this weekend.

Trump will be joined by Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Julia Letlow, Kellyanne Conway, and top RNC members in one of the quarterly “retreats” from March 4-6.

Republic National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Co-Chairman Thommy Hicks, Jr. are also expected to be in attendance.

A spokesperson with Scalise’s office says details are limited at this time. It’s unknown if Trump will speak to his fans.

Trump last visited New Orleans as president to attend LSU’s 2019 national championship victory in the Superdome.

