Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texas appeals halt of investigation of transgender teen’s parents

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as “child abuse."(Source: Gov. Greg Abbott/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is appealing a judge’s ruling that prevents the state from investigating a transgender teenager’s parents over gender confirming care she received.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the appeal Wednesday of the temporary order halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the parents of the 16-year-old girl.

The parents sued over the investigation and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order last week that officials look into reports of such treatments as abuse. The lawsuit marked the first report of parents being investigated following Abbott’s directive and an earlier nonbinding legal opinion by Paxton labeling certain gender-confirmation treatments as “child abuse.”

The appeal stays a hearing District Judge Amy Clark Meachum had scheduled for March 11 on whether to issue a broader temporary order blocking enforcement of Abbott’s directive.

The governor’s directive and Paxton’s opinion go against the nation’s largest medical groups, including the American Medical Association, which have opposed Republican-backed restrictions on transgender people filed in statehouses nationwide.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday night condemned Abbott’s directive and announced steps his administration was taking to protect transgender youth and their families in the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
The house on Seymour Road in Gaines Township.
MSP: 12 ponies, dog die from starvation after woman’s death goes unnoticed
Police say that a driver was traveling eastbound on Bert Kouns when a female pedestrian ran in...
SPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle after running into traffic
Mason Jemar Johnson, 21
BCPD: Man wanted for alleged first-degree rape of juvenile
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish

Latest News

FILE - Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, at a rally in support of...
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB, union meet for 1 1/2 hours, discuss next step in talks
Shreveport police officers take a suspect into custody hours after the shooting death of a...
17-year-old star athlete fatally shot in Queensborough; suspect taken into custody
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and House Minority...
Trump, Scalise, top RNC members to attend retreat in New Orleans
Shreveport Councilman James Flurry
Former Shreveport councilman dies