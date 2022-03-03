Temperatures continue to move up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we continue to track temperatures that will continue to move up slightly as we head into the weekend until a cold front arrives Sunday night through Monday morning. Highs today will likely be in the upper 70s with low 80s on the horizon as we go through the weekend. We still expect dry weather to close out the work week with scattered showers possible Saturday with storms likely developing Sunday across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex during the late afternoon and evening hours as the cold front moves towards the region. With these storms there is the potential for some severe storms especially across the I-30 corridor. Those storms should push through the region Monday morning along with the front with much cooler weather Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

We are tracking the potential for severe weather Sunday night into early Monday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need a light jacket early, but that really is about it. Temperatures will go from the 40s this morning into the upper 70s this afternoon with more sunshine on the way for the region. On top of the warm temperatures the humidity will continue to stay very low for the ArkLaTex. You’ll still need the allergy medication as pollen levels will continue to stay high.

Moving ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking temperatures that will continue to be on the rise out ahead of our next cold front. Friday should bring temperatures once again in the upper 70s with high cloud cover the only thing that could slow down our temperatures. Also the humidity will begin to creep up for the region as well. Saturday will bring the potential of an isolated shower throughout the day, but many will stay dry. While Sunday will feature dry weather for most of the day we are expecting showers and storms to start to develop across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon with some of these storms potentially being on the severe side as we head through the evening hours. That line of storms will push southeast through the region during the overnight hours, and while it should weaken over time it will bring some heavy rain and thunderstorms during the morning hours before clearing out in the afternoon. Behind the front our temperatures will go from the 80s Sunday down into the 50s Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week we are expecting temperatures to be much cooler across the ArkLaTex behind the front. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be down in the 50s versus the 70s we are seeing this week. There is some potential of another area of low pressure developing along the stalled front on the Gulf Coast and bring more rain next Wednesday, but that is still uncertain for right now.

In the meantime, enjoy the warm weather but also keep an eye out for updates on Sunday night’s severe weather threat. Have a great Thursday!

