Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

SNAP users can now purchase groceries online with Walmart

DCFS also anticipates the federal government expanding this option to other big box stores,...
DCFS also anticipates the federal government expanding this option to other big box stores, though there is no word yet on when that might happen.(Hanson Lu (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisianans who benefit from the ‘Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program,’ or SNAP, can now order groceries online.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) recently announced SNAP users can order groceries digitally through Walmart.

There are some caveats, however. For example, users cannot use their benefits to pay for delivery services if they order online and only specially marked items can be purchased.

DCFS also anticipates the federal government expanding this option to other big box stores, though there is no word yet on when that might happen.

In a news release, DCFS wrote, “EBT online grocery purchasing extends to other program recipients that make food purchases using EBT cards -- Pandemic EBT (P-EBT), the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program (FITAP) or cash assistance, Kinship Care Subsidy Program (KCSP) and Disaster-SNAP (DSNAP).”

According to DCFS, at the start of 2022, nearly 420 thousand Louisiana households, or nearly 860 thousand individuals, benefitted from SNAP. That number was markedly last year, while the country was still gripped by the pandemic and as hurricanes in south Louisiana displaced thousands of people.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
1 man dead after crash in Caddo Parish
A man was shot at least once in the chest at a motel on Pete Harris Drive in Shreveport, La. on...
Man shot in chest at Shreveport motel
Police say that a driver was traveling eastbound on Bert Kouns when a female pedestrian ran in...
SPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle after running into traffic

Latest News

SFD chief interviews underway
SFD chief interviews underway
Hundreds support freedom truckers convoy
Hundreds support freedom truckers convoy
Biden calls for increased HBCU funding
Biden calls for increased HBCU funding
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers