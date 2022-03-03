Getting Answers
17-year-old fatally shot in Queensborough

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Lillian Street regarding a possible shooting.
Officers were called to the 3500 block of Lillian Street regarding a possible shooting.
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police officers and other crews are on the scene of a reported shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Police got the call just before 12:15 p.m. on March 3 to the 3500 block of Lilian Street in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

Officials say a 17-year-old male was found shot dead in front of his house. At least five shots were fired.

SPD is asking neighbors in the area to check any surveillance footage they may have to see if they saw any suspicious activity. At this time, police believe a dark-colored car was possibly involved, as well as a suspect in a brown hoodie.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Shreveport police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

