17-year-old fatally shot in Queensborough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police officers and other crews are on the scene of a reported shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Police got the call just before 12:15 p.m. on March 3 to the 3500 block of Lilian Street in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

Officials say a 17-year-old male was found shot dead in front of his house. At least five shots were fired.

SPD is asking neighbors in the area to check any surveillance footage they may have to see if they saw any suspicious activity. At this time, police believe a dark-colored car was possibly involved, as well as a suspect in a brown hoodie.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Shreveport police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.