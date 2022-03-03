Off-duty Baton Rouge nurse jumps into action during plane passenger’s medical emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nurse’s job is never really done, just ask Tina Davis.

Davis is a nurse at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Emergency Department in Baton Rouge.

In a surprising turn of events, during Davis’ time on a flight headed into New Orleans, a passenger had a medical emergency.

In a social media post on Feb. 28, Davis detailed her experience.

Davis wrote a man had “fallen down face forward while walking back from the restroom.”

The nurse says “almost like a reflex,” she started to unbuckle her seatbelt and jump into action, checking the passenger’s vitals and pulse.

After a few minutes passed, the man was able to sit and stand on his own.

Once the passenger’s breathing returned to a normal rate, Davis says she kept an eye on him during the rest of the flight.

“I guess I’m never truly off-duty, but I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time,” she went on to say.

As of Thursday, March 3, the post had over 400 likes and dozens of shares.

