Man injured in Shreveport shooting; suspects sought

By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in Shreveport.

Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on March 3 to a Shreveport hospital regarding a shooting victim. He told police it happened near Hickory Street, near the park.

He claims he was walking when a black four-door sedan with four men inside pulled up beside him, shot him and left.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

