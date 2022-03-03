Getting Answers
Layoffs announced at Red River Army Depot

“These are very difficult times for our team members here at Red River requiring us to make some unfavorable decisions to match our workforce to workload requirements,” said Red River Army Depot Commander Col. John W. Kredo in a news release.
By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas (KSLA) - The Red River Army Depot will soon start reducing its workforce due to declining workload and other projected reductions.

Potentially, up to 100 contract personnel and government term employees will be laid off. Starting in March 2022, up to 35 government term employees and up to 65 contract personnel will be let go.

“These are very difficult times for our team members here at Red River requiring us to make some unfavorable decisions to match our workforce to workload requirements,” said Red River Army Depot Commander Col. John W. Kredo in a news release.

RRAD will open up the Transition Support Center on March 10 for assistance.

“The Red River team truly appreciates all the employees who are adversely affected,” Kredo added. For the past 15 plus years, what we’ve been able to accomplish would not have been possible without these employees. Their contributions to the needs of our warfighter does not go unnoticed.”

