Late sheriff’s deputy to be honored

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier sheriff’s deputy who died last year will be honored during Benton High baseball’s home opener Thursday, March 3.

Deputy Ryan Stearns, 46, died Sept. 10, a few months after his son and Benton High baseball player Dane Stearns graduated. Ryan Stearns also was a major supporter of Benton baseball and youth baseball through the years.

This evening, Dane Stearns is in town from Louisiana Tech to throw the ceremonial first pitch in his honor as part of Military and Veterans Appreciation Night.

There also will be a special honor and U.S. flag dedication at 5:20 p.m. at the baseball field behind Benton High on Fairburn Avenue.

“Sheriff (Julian) Whittington and the men and women of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are pleased that Benton High is honoring Deputy Stearns tonight,” Deputy Rod White said. “We are extremely proud that he chose to work with us, and this special dedication will honor his memory. Ryan did an awesome job during his brief, yet impactful career here at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.”

Stearns worked as a corrections deputy, patrol deputy and school resource officer during his three years with the Sheriff’s Office.

He was hospitalized July 29 and placed on a ventilator as he fought COVID-19. His condition was improving when he developed complications unrelated to COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office said he died the night of Sept. 10 after a battle with diverticulitis.

