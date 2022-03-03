Getting Answers
East Texas man pleads guilty in death of 5-year-old; sentenced

By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man has pled guilty in the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.

Larry D. Prudhomme, Jr. was sentenced to 50 years in prison. The child’s mother, Danielle Faulkner, was indicted for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

In September 2019, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported that the boy was found with bruises all over his body after he was taken to a hospital by EMS. Authorities were told that the child fell off the porch. However, hospital staff notified authorities saying that the amount of bruising wasn’t consistent with falling off the porch.

Days later, the boy died of his injuries at a Shreveport hospital.

