Authorities share video in hopes of identifying suspect in crash that killed a pedestrian
Police already have charged a 78-year-old man with intoxication manslaughter
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Marshall, Texas, authorities are sharing surveillance video in hopes it helps them identify the driver of a vehicle they suspect possibly struck a woman who later died.
The vehicle could be a 2012-2019 white or silver Nissan Frontier with damage to the front end on the passenger side, including a defective headlight, authorities say.
The video shows the vehicle exiting Farm-to-Market 449 south on Loop 390 and then west on U.S. Highway 80, they say.
The crash that claimed 50-year-old Angela Reena Flamer’s life occurred about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 3300 block of Hynson Springs Road (FM 449) in Marshall.
Police already have charged 78-year-old Thomas Earl Jackson, of Marshall, with intoxication manslaughter. They suspect his 1989 Ford Ranger was the second vehicle to strike Flamer.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the crash to call Marshall police Detective Monreal at (903) 935-4546 or Marshall police at (903) 935-4575.
Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 Tips app.
