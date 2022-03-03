Authorities share video in hopes of identifying suspect in crash that killed a pedestrian

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Marshall, Texas, authorities are sharing surveillance video in hopes it helps them identify the driver of a vehicle they suspect possibly struck a woman who later died.

The vehicle could be a 2012-2019 white or silver Nissan Frontier with damage to the front end on the passenger side, including a defective headlight, authorities say.

UPDATE: On February 11, 2022, at approximately 7:30 PM a hit and run occurred at 3300 Block of Hynson Springs Rd (FM 449) in Marshall, Texas involving a female that succumbed to her injuries. The Marshall Police Department is requesting public assistance with the identification of the possible actor vehicle in this video. The vehicle was possibly a 2012-2019 white or silver Nissan Frontier with possible front end passenger damage including a defective passenger headlight. The vehicle can be seen exiting FM 449, south on Loop 390 and then west on Highway 80. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Monreal at (903) 935-4546 or if you wish to remain anonymous contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App. Posted by Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

The video shows the vehicle exiting Farm-to-Market 449 south on Loop 390 and then west on U.S. Highway 80, they say.

The crash that claimed 50-year-old Angela Reena Flamer’s life occurred about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 3300 block of Hynson Springs Road (FM 449) in Marshall.

Police already have charged 78-year-old Thomas Earl Jackson, of Marshall, with intoxication manslaughter. They suspect his 1989 Ford Ranger was the second vehicle to strike Flamer.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the crash to call Marshall police Detective Monreal at (903) 935-4546 or Marshall police at (903) 935-4575.

Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.