5 Arcadia High School students admitted to hospital after taking gummies

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department, BPSO deputies and an ambulance responded to Arcadia High School at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 3 after a number of students were reported ill.

Investigators say the students had ingested an unknown substance, became lethargic and displayed poor coordination. The students were taken to the Bienville Medical Center, where is was determined the students ingested gummies which were believed to contain THC or some other form of controlled dangerous substances.

All five students were admitted for observation while blood samples were obtained for analysis. No other students are believed to be involved in the incident.

